Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney steps down in aftermath of playoff loss
Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney looks on during second half MLS Cup Final soccer action against the Seattle Sounders in Toronto on Saturday, December 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 1, 2020 10:12AM EST
TORONTO -- Greg Vanney has stepped down from his roles as head coach and technical director of Toronto FC.
The club made the announcement on Tuesday, in the aftermath of last week's playoff loss against Nashville.
Named head coach in August 2014, Vanney guided TFC to the MLS Cup in 2017 along with two other appearances in the league final.
