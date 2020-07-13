

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC and D.C. United finally made it to the pitch Monday at the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida after two abortive attempts due to COVID-19 concerns.

Both teams arrived at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex wearing masks and Black Lives Matter T-shirts. The game kicked off at 9:08 a.m. ET.

The two sides were originally scheduled to meet Friday night but that was pushed back to Sunday due to Toronto's late arrival (July 6), caused by the need for additional testing back home after a member of the travelling party reported symptoms.

Sunday's game was called off minutes before the 9 a.m. kickoff in the wake of a positive test for a D.C. United player and an inconclusive test for a Toronto player.

All other players tested negative in a new round of testing. The two players in question, neither of whom has been identified by their clubs, were isolated pending receipt of a second negative test.

The tournament, which marks the league's first action since it shut down March 12 due to the global pandemic, has already lost FC Dallas and Nashville SC due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.