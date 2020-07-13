CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Toronto FC finally takes the pitch at MLS is Back Tournament in Florida
Toronto FC head coach Greg Vanney directs his team against the Colorado Rapids in the first half of an MLS soccer match in Commerce City, Colo., on April 14, 2018. The 9 a.m. kickoff is daunting enough. So is the 5:30 a.m. pre-game meal. Toronto FC gets one heck of an early start to the MLS is Back Tournament on Sunday when it faces D.C. United at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex in the Orlando area. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Zalubowski
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 9:49AM EDT
Toronto FC and D.C. United finally made it to the pitch Monday at the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida after two abortive attempts due to COVID-19 concerns.
Both teams arrived at ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex wearing masks and Black Lives Matter T-shirts. The game kicked off at 9:08 a.m. ET.
The two sides were originally scheduled to meet Friday night but that was pushed back to Sunday due to Toronto's late arrival (July 6), caused by the need for additional testing back home after a member of the travelling party reported symptoms.
Sunday's game was called off minutes before the 9 a.m. kickoff in the wake of a positive test for a D.C. United player and an inconclusive test for a Toronto player.
All other players tested negative in a new round of testing. The two players in question, neither of whom has been identified by their clubs, were isolated pending receipt of a second negative test.
The tournament, which marks the league's first action since it shut down March 12 due to the global pandemic, has already lost FC Dallas and Nashville SC due to a rash of positive COVID-19 tests.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2020.