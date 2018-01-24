

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- MLS champion Toronto FC continues its search for help on the right side and an attacking player.

With free agent Steven Beitashour departing for Los Angeles FC, Liechtenstein international Nico Hasler becomes the incumbent at right fulback/wingback. Depth is needed.

General manager Tim Bezbatchenko says the team is looking for a right-sided player in the international market but declined to comment on reports that Dutch defender Gregory van der Wiel is in his sights.

And while the MLS team likes its attacking options, Bezbatchenko is looking to add to the TFC toolbox.

"We are looking possibly for one additional piece that can provide maybe a little bit different of a look and variation to our group than we currently have," the GM told a media conference call Wednesday.

"But we also want to make sure that the player is the right fit for our team both on the field and off the field . . . We're looking to try to find the best player for our budget that can help our attack."

The new piece is expected to be an attack-minded winger.

While TFC is currently training in the Los Angeles area, Bezbatchenko remains in Toronto working the phones.

Bezbatchenko said he hoped to have any new signings in place ahead of the CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 series with Colorado starting Feb. 20, but added he would not take shortcuts in the talent search.

He did say that Toronto's success in 2017 had helped the recruiting process.

"Players are competitive. They want to win championships. They know that they have a limited window to be professional soccer players and they want to come to a winning organization.

"Certainly winning helps, no doubt."

Toronto has targeted allocation money to spend, which can be used to reduce the salary cap hit of an elite player or helping finance his acquisition. But Bezbatchenko has also had to re-sign veterans like defenders Drew Moor and Eriq Zavaleta, cutting into his available cap funds.

Earlier in the day, the club announced the re-signing of 22-year-old forward Ben Spencer whose option was not picked up at the end of last season.

"We feel like we've still yet to see the best of Ben Spencer," said Bezbatchenko. "We brought him back because we think that he still has a lot to prove and he has something a little bit different in the way he plays."

The six-foot-five Spencer joins Canadian internationals Tosaint Ricketts and Jordan Hamilton as the supporting cast for the marquee strike force of Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore.

Newly signed Ayo Akinola, an 18-year-old homegrown player and U.S. youth international, is also in the mix.

"We're pleased with our (forward) group," said Bezbatchenko. "Obviously we were very successful last year and we scored a lot of goals.

"The question is is there someone else who can push our group to be better."

Toronto led the league in scoring last season with 74 goals, averaging 2.18 a game. Thirty-nine of those goals came from Giovinco (16), Altidore (15) and playmaker Victor Vazquez (8) with fullback Justin Morrow and Ricketts combining for 15 more.

Ten other players combined for 17 goals.

Spencer's signing brings the number of first-team players under contract to 21.

Bezbatchenko said he hoped to have word on a new Toronto FC 2 coach on Thursday or Friday. Former coach Jason Bent has been elevated to the first team as an assistant.

LAFC, meanwhile, finally confirmed the signing of Beitashour on Wednesday.

"Steven is a valuable and versatile player who just won a championship in Toronto," LAFC head coach Bob Bradley said in a statement. "He will help us build a winning culture in Los Angeles."