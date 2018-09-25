

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC got some encouraging news with word that striker Jozy Altidore's ankle injury may not be too serious.

But the reigning MLS champions have plenty of other concerns given they could be eliminated from post-season contention as soon as this weekend.

Altidore limped off in the 48th minute of Saturday's 2-0 loss at the New York Red Bulls. Coach Greg Vanney says the U.S. international has not been ruled out of Toronto's game against visiting New England on Saturday.

Fellow forward Sebastian Giovinco continues to work his way back from a calf injury that kept him out of the Red Bulls game. But veteran defender Drew Moor is listed as "very questionable" with a calf strain.

A Toronto loss or draw coupled with a Montreal win at D.C. United would officially end TFC's playoff chase.