Chivas Guadalajara edges Toronto FC 2-1 in opener of two-leg final
Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, April 17, 2018 10:47PM EDT
TORONTO - Chivas Guadalajara defeated Toronto FC 2-1 on Tuesday night at BMO Field in the opener of the two-leg CONCACAF Champions League final.
Rodolfo Pizarro scored in the second minute as many fans in the near-sellout crowd of 29,925 were settling into their seats. Alan Pulido scored the go-ahead goal for Chivas on a free kick in the 72nd minute.
Toronto's Jonathan Osorio scored in the 19th minute.
Armed with two precious away goals, the Mexican side will have a big advantage heading into the final's second leg on April 25 at Estadio Akron.
Toronto received welcome news on the injury front before the game as Jozy Altidore (foot), Chris Mavinga (abdomen), Gregory van der Wiel (Achilles) and Justin Morrow (calf) all returned from injury.
Morrow came on as a substitute in the 67th minute while the others started. Victor Vazquez remained out with a back issue.
