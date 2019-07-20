Dynamo beat Toronto FC 3-1 to snap 8-game road losing streak
Montreal Impact's Saphir Taider, left, challenges Toronto FC's Auro during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, July 13, 2019. The Montreal Impact are well aware they risk wasting a good start to the season if their current losing skid continues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 20, 2019 10:21PM EDT
TORONTO - Tommy McNamara, Tomas Martinez and Mauro Manotas scored and the Houston Dynamo beat Toronto FC 3-1 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game road losing streak.
Houston (9-9-3) had lost three straight overall and was 2-8-2 in its previous 12 games. Toronto (8-9-5) had won two in a row.
McNamara opened the scoring in the fourth minute off a pass from Memo Rodriguez. Martinez connected in the 23rd, and Manotas made it 3-0 in the 57th. Jozy Altidore scored for Toronto in the 75th.
