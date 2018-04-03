

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore scored first-half goals as Toronto FC beat Mexico's Club America 3-1 in its CONCACAF Champions League semifinal opener on a wet and breezy Tuesday night.

Ashtone Morgan had the other goal for Toronto (3-1-1) before an energetic BMO Field gathering of 23,463.

Andres Ibarguen replied for Club America (3-1-1), which suffered its first loss of the competition.

After a physical opening half, a skirmish reportedly ensued in the tunnel as the two teams left the field for their respective dressing rooms. But when the second half began, both squads had 11 players aside.

That should set up an interesting second-leg meeting next Tuesday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

In November, a scuffle broke out at halftime of Toronto FC's 1-0 home loss to the New York Red Bulls in an Eastern Conference semifinal game at BMO Field. Altidore and New York's Sacha Kljestan were sent off following the melee.