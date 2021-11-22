GM and VP of soccer operations Curtis parts ways with TFC after disappointing season
Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis speaks to the media during an end of season availability in Toronto on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis says his search for a designated player is progressing, with plenty of conversations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 22, 2021 4:40PM EST
Toronto FC general manager and senior vice president of soccer operations Ali Curtis announced Monday he is leaving the Major League Soccer club to pursue other interests.
The announcement comes a day after Toronto finished its 2021 season with a 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian championship final.
Curtis joined the club in 2019 to replace longtime GM Tim Bezbatchenko, who left Toronto to become president of the Columbus Crew.
Toronto enjoyed immediate success under Curtis, who made his mark quickly by signing standout Spanish attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo.
TFC advanced to the MLS Cup final in 2019 before losing 3-1 to the Seattle Sounders, and had the second best regular-season in MLS in 2020 before being upset in the first round of the playoffs by Nashville.
The 2021 season, however, proved to be a dismal campaign for the Reds, who finished second from last in the Eastern Conference with a 6-18-10 record.
This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedNov. 22, 2021.
