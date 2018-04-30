More bad news for Toronto FC on defence with Moor out for two to three months
Toronto FC's Drew Moor (3) reacts after missing a goal scoring chance during second half CONCACAF Champions League final first leg action against Chivas de Guadalajara, in Toronto on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 30, 2018 8:19PM EDT
Toronto FC has suffered another injury blow on defence with news that veteran centre back Drew Moor could be out two to three months with a quad tear.
The 14-year veteran was injured in training ahead of the return leg of the CONCACAF Champions League final last week in Guadalajara against Chivas.
With Justin Morrow (calf), Chris Mavinga (hamstring), Eriq Zavaleta (quad) and Nick Hagglund (hamstring) already hurting, Toronto has dropped captain Michael Bradley to centre back alongside Gregory van der Wiel with Canadian Ashtone Morgan and Brazil's Auro at fullback in recent games.
The MLS champions say striker Jozy Altidore, who left the Chivas game with a hamstring issue and did not see action in Saturday's 2-2 tie with Chicago, is also expected to be out a couple of weeks.
Toronto (1-4-1) hosts the Philadelphia Union (2-3-2) on Friday.
