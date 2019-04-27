

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Portland Timbers scored two highlight-reel goals in a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on a windswept BMO Field on Saturday afternoon.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored the winner in the 70th minute on a brilliant diving header. Bill Tuiloma put Portland on the board in the 22nd with a dazzling volley off a corner kick.

Jonathan Osorio scored the lone goal for Toronto (4-2-1).

It was the first-ever victory for the Timbers (2-5-1) at BMO Field. Portland had lost its last three meetings at the lakefront stadium and was 0-4-1 overall.

After a quiet opening 15 minutes, Toronto's league-leading offence started to pressure the visiting side.

The hosts struck moments later as Alejandro Pozuelo floated a corner kick to a surging Eriq Zavaleta, who headed the ball into a mess of bodies in front of the net.