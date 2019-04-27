Portland scores two highlight-reel goals in 2-1 victory over Toronto FC
Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow (2) leaps over Portland Timbers defender Jorge Moreira (2) during first half MLS soccer action at BMO field in Toronto, Saturday, April 27, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, April 27, 2019 5:42PM EDT
TORONTO - The Portland Timbers scored two highlight-reel goals in a 2-1 victory over Toronto FC on a windswept BMO Field on Saturday afternoon.
Jeremy Ebobisse scored the winner in the 70th minute on a brilliant diving header. Bill Tuiloma put Portland on the board in the 22nd with a dazzling volley off a corner kick.
Jonathan Osorio scored the lone goal for Toronto (4-2-1).
It was the first-ever victory for the Timbers (2-5-1) at BMO Field. Portland had lost its last three meetings at the lakefront stadium and was 0-4-1 overall.
After a quiet opening 15 minutes, Toronto's league-leading offence started to pressure the visiting side.
The hosts struck moments later as Alejandro Pozuelo floated a corner kick to a surging Eriq Zavaleta, who headed the ball into a mess of bodies in front of the net.
