

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC reinstated the privileges of some of the team's supporter groups Wednesday ahead of the second leg of its Canadian Soccer Championship final with Ottawa Fury FC.

The club had initially suspended the use of all banners, flags, smoke, drums, bullhorns or noisemakers at BMO Field after flares and smoke bombs led to small fires in the stands and the pitch at TD Place Stadium during last Wednesday's first leg in Ottawa.

Toronto FC also said it was assisting Ottawa Police with its criminal investigation and conducting its own internal review of its recognized supporter programs.

TFC softened its stance Wednesday after supporter group Inebriatti accepted blame for the fires a day previous.

"TFC supporter groups that were determined to have no involvement with the incident in Ottawa have had their supporter privileges reinstated beginning with tonight's match," the club said in a statement. "Supporter privileges for all remaining groups continue to be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation."