Star striker Jozy Altidore agrees to new deal with Toronto FC, source says
Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Union during second half MLS soccer action in Toronto on August 23, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 10:03PM EST
Toronto FC has come to terms with star striker Jozy Altidore on a new long-term contract, according to a source.
The deal is expected to be finalized Wednesday. The 29-year Altidore's existing contract expires at the end of the 2019 season.
The MLS club needed some good news after a humiliating 4-0 loss last Tuesday in Panama to Club Atletico Independiente de la Chorrera in the opening leg of a CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 game. The return leg was Tuesday night at BMO Field.
Toronto failed to lock up Italian star Sebastian Giovinco, who moved to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal FC after a contract impasse. Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez also left for greener grass, joining a club in Qatar.
Toronto is looking to move Dutch defender Gregory van der Wiel after a training camp altercation with head coach Greg Vanney.
Altidore, currently returning from ankle surgery, has 52 goals and 16 assists in 99 regular-season and playoff games for Toronto. The U.S. international, who made US$5 million last season, had 11 goals and one assist last year in a campaign limited to 17 regular-season and playoff games due to injury.
Captain Michael Bradley's contract also expires at the end of the season
Toronto has struck a deal to bring in Spanish attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo in March as a DP.
More Toronto FC News
- Star striker Jozy Altidore agrees to new deal with Toronto FC, source says
- Source: Toronto reaches agreement in principle to get Alejandro Pozuelo from Genk
- Toronto FC coach says team can rebound from disappointing loss in Panama
- Toronto FC loses 4-0 in Panama in ugly start to CONCACAF Champions League play
- Toronto FC in Panama for first competitive test of 2019 in Champions League play
Top Sports News
- Former Argos star Chad Owens charged with assault
- Maple Leafs prepare to face Oilers with McDavid returning from suspension
- BMO Field has new grass but playing in February still a groundskeeping challenge
- Tavares, Matthews, Gauthier score three quick goals as Leafs down Sabres 5-3
- Former Blue Jay Troy Tulowitzki homers off old team in Yankees victory