

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Toronto FC has come to terms with star striker Jozy Altidore on a new long-term contract, according to a source.

The deal is expected to be finalized Wednesday. The 29-year Altidore's existing contract expires at the end of the 2019 season.

The MLS club needed some good news after a humiliating 4-0 loss last Tuesday in Panama to Club Atletico Independiente de la Chorrera in the opening leg of a CONCACAF Champions League round-of-16 game. The return leg was Tuesday night at BMO Field.

Toronto failed to lock up Italian star Sebastian Giovinco, who moved to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal FC after a contract impasse. Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez also left for greener grass, joining a club in Qatar.

Toronto is looking to move Dutch defender Gregory van der Wiel after a training camp altercation with head coach Greg Vanney.

Altidore, currently returning from ankle surgery, has 52 goals and 16 assists in 99 regular-season and playoff games for Toronto. The U.S. international, who made US$5 million last season, had 11 goals and one assist last year in a campaign limited to 17 regular-season and playoff games due to injury.

Captain Michael Bradley's contract also expires at the end of the season

Toronto has struck a deal to bring in Spanish attacking midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo in March as a DP.