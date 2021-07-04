Toronto FC has fired head coach Chris Armas.

The club announced the news Sunday in the wake of a humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United, TFC's sixth straight defeat.

Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in seven and languishing in last place in the 27-team league.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2021.