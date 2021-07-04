Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas after sixth straight loss
Toronto FC coach Chris Armas calls out instructions during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against Orlando City, Saturday, June 19, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Published Sunday, July 4, 2021 2:35PM EDT
Toronto FC has fired head coach Chris Armas.
The club announced the news Sunday in the wake of a humiliating 7-1 loss at D.C. United, TFC's sixth straight defeat.
Under the first-year coach, Toronto (1-8-2) is winless in seven and languishing in last place in the 27-team league.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 4, 2021.
