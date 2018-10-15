Toronto FC playmaker Victor Vazquez done for the season after knee surgery
Toronto FC's Victor Vazquez celebrates scoring against the Chicago Fire during first half MLS soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, April 28, 2018. Vazquez is done for the season after having arthroscopic knee surgery.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 15, 2018 2:53PM EDT
TORONTO -- Its playoff hopes gone, Toronto FC has shut down Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez for the remaining three games of the MLS regular season.
The 31-year-old midfielder underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in Toronto on Friday, with a recovery time of six to eight weeks. Toronto coach Greg Vanney said the decision was made to get the surgery done sooner than later.
"He had some ... floaties, if you will, in there, so they just wanted to clean that out," Vanney said after training Monday. "But he feels great. He's moving around well. It's nothing that's long-term.
"It's (a case of) let's get it done and get him on the right side of feeling better so we can start preparing for next year."
Vazquez, who helps trigger the Toronto offence, has eight goals and nine assists in 21 games in a regular season interrupted by injury.
The Spaniard has had chronic knee problems in his career but was also dogged by a nerve issue and a sore back this season (after taking a knee to the back in a game). He had started the last five games for Toronto and nine of the last 11, however.
Toronto (9-16-6) was eliminated from playoff contention in its last outing, a 2-1 loss to Vancouver on Oct. 6.
TFC wraps up the regular season with away games at D.C. United and Montreal this week before finishing at home to Atlanta United on Oct. 28.
It starts Wednesday with Toronto's first visit to Audi Field before a Saturday date at Saputo Stadium with the Montreal Impact.
Thanks to Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Dallas, D.C. United (12-11-8) has overtaken Montreal (13-15-4) to occupy the sixth and final playoff berth in the Eastern Conference.
D.C. United has won three straight and is unbeaten in seven (5-0-2). Six of those games have been at home thanks to the team's end-loaded schedule due to the fact Audi Field wasn't finished to start the season.
Vanney has seven players away on international duty.
Jonathan Osorio, Tosaint Ricketts, Ashtone Morgan and Jay Chapman are with the Canadian team that hosts Dominica at BMO Field on Tuesday in CONCACAF Nations League play. That same night, the U.S. -- with Toronto captain Michael Bradley and Marky Delgado -- play Peru in East Hartford, Conn.
Sebastian Giovinco, who was with Italy, is set to join Toronto in Washington, D.C.
Vanney said the others are also expected back for the midweek game, although their participation may depend on how much action they see Tuesday night.
Whatever happens, Vanney expects to have to dig into his squad.
"Guys, for sure, will get chances (to play)," he said. "It will be good to get some guys who haven't played a ton of minutes, even though they're veteran guys, back on the field as a group together."
On the plus side, veteran defender Drew Moor is back in full training after a nagging calf issue.
