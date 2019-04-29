

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore and tennis star Sloane Stephens have announced their engagement.

Altidore posted a picture on social media of the smiling couple seated on a staircase.

"Forever starts now," he wrote, adding a heart for good measure.

Stephens, meanwhile, posted a photo that showed Altidore hugging her from behind. "Forever yes," she wrote, also with a heart emblem.

A Toronto FC spokesman confirmed the engagement.

The 29-year-old Altidore, in his fifth season with the Major League Soccer team, signed a three-year contract extension in February that will keep him in Toronto through the 2022 season.