Toronto FC's Jozy Altidore and tennis star Sloane Stephens announce engagement
Toronto FC Jozy Altidore and tennis star Sloane Stephens are seen in this photograph posted to social media. (Twitter/@SloaneStephens)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 5:28PM EDT
Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore and tennis star Sloane Stephens have announced their engagement.
Altidore posted a picture on social media of the smiling couple seated on a staircase.
"Forever starts now," he wrote, adding a heart for good measure.
Stephens, meanwhile, posted a photo that showed Altidore hugging her from behind. "Forever yes," she wrote, also with a heart emblem.
A Toronto FC spokesman confirmed the engagement.
The 29-year-old Altidore, in his fifth season with the Major League Soccer team, signed a three-year contract extension in February that will keep him in Toronto through the 2022 season.
