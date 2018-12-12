Toronto FC to visit Las Vegas in February for pre-season friendly
Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore (17) celebrates his goal against the Seattle Sounders during second half MLS Cup Final soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, December 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 3:59PM EST
Toronto FC will play Las Vegas Lights FC in a pre-season friendly Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.
The game with the USL club is the first announced for TFC during its training camp. Players are scheduled to report Jan. 14 in Toronto with the team likely leaving Jan. 18 for camp in Los Angeles.
The Las Vegas team, whose new coach is former U.S. international Eric Wynalda, will also host the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 16 at Cashman Field.
Former Toronto FC midfielder Eric Avila played for Las Vegas last season, as did former U.S. teen phenom Freddy Adu. While the two have since become free agents, the USL club has said it is negotiating with both about a possible return in 2019.
More Toronto FC News
- Toronto FC to visit Las Vegas in February for pre-season friendly
- Toronto FC sets stage for player acquisition in allocation deal with San Jose
- Toronto FC makes roster moves, declining options on Irwin, Ricketts
- Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio undergoes sports hernia surgery
- After poor season, Toronto FC looks to strengthen squad and return to winning ways