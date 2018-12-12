

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC will play Las Vegas Lights FC in a pre-season friendly Feb. 2 in Las Vegas.

The game with the USL club is the first announced for TFC during its training camp. Players are scheduled to report Jan. 14 in Toronto with the team likely leaving Jan. 18 for camp in Los Angeles.

The Las Vegas team, whose new coach is former U.S. international Eric Wynalda, will also host the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 16 at Cashman Field.

Former Toronto FC midfielder Eric Avila played for Las Vegas last season, as did former U.S. teen phenom Freddy Adu. While the two have since become free agents, the USL club has said it is negotiating with both about a possible return in 2019.