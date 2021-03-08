Toronto FC training camp halted by 'multiple' positive COVID-19 tests
BMO Field in Toronto is pictured on Wednesday, June 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Neil Davidson
Published Monday, March 8, 2021 4:40PM EST
Toronto FC's pre-season has ground to a halt after “multiple” positive COVID-19 tests.
The MLS team said club personnel are currently isolating and training has halted until contact tracing and follow-up testing has been conducted. The club did not identify who tested positive, saying only they were members of the “team delegation.”
The club has been practising behind closed doors at its north Toronto training centre.
TFC said it is working with Toronto Public Health “to ensure the players return to training as soon as is safely possible.”
Toronto opened camp Feb. 17, allowed to begin its pre-season preparations early to prepare for the Canadian Championship final against Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League. While no date has been announced yet for the game, March 20 has been floated.
The winner of the Canadian Championship advances to the Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League, to meet Mexico's Club Leon in a round-of-16 tie that opens April 7.
The MLS regular season kicks of April 17.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021
