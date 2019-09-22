

The Associated Press





LOS ANGELES - Carlos Vela scored a stoppage time goal to lift Los Angeles to a 1-1 tie with Toronto Saturday.

Tsubasa Endoh gave Toronto (12-10-10) a 1-0 advantage in the 19th minute on a shot 12 yards out from the left side of the box, assisted by Jozy Altidore. Vela tied it at 1-1 for Los Angeles (19-4-8) on a penalty shot in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

Los Angeles outshot Toronto 17 to 8, with five shots on goal to one for Toronto .

Los Angeles drew 11 corner kicks, committed 11 fouls and was given one yellow card. Toronto drew four corner kicks, committed 10 fouls and was given one yellow card.