

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Toronto FC has resumed full training after an outbreak of COVID-19 that sent players and staff home to self-isolate.

The MLS club had nine positive cases, according to figures released by the city of Toronto. That prompted the team to shut down its north Toronto training centre.

Its last full training session was March 3. Players and staff were tested daily in the interim as TFC worked with Toronto Public Health officials.

Some players were allowed to resume individual workouts last Monday. A club spokesman confirmed Saturday that the squad resumed full training Friday.

But the outbreak prevented Canada Olympic coach Mauro Biello from summoning young TFC talent for the CONCACAF Men's Olympic Qualifying Championship currently underway in Mexico.

TFC is scheduled to depart Wednesday for Florida, where it will play out of Orlando due to pandemic-related border restrictions.

(The Canadian Press)