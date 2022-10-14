

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Toronto FC started pruning its roster after a second straight disappointing season Friday, saying goodbye to goalkeepers Alex Bono and Quentin Westberg, defender Doneil Henry, midfielder Noble Okello and forward Ifunanyachi Achara.

TFC also declined the contract option on veteran centre back Chris Mavinga but said it remains in talks about a potential new deal. The club also said it is in discussions with midfielder Jonathan Osorio, whose contract expires at the end of the year.

Toronto has exercised the contract option on defender Themi Antonoglou while declining Achara's option.

Bono, Westberg and Okello are also out of contract at the end of the year. Henry remains under contract with the league after Los Angeles FC waived him in July and the Canadian international will be eligible to go through waivers again.

There are 21 TFC players currently contractually guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Fullback Richie Laryea's loan from England's Nottingham Forest runs through June 2023. Winger Jacob Shaffelburg is on loan with Nashville SC until the end of the 2022 season, with an option for Nashville to make the move permanent.

Toronto has until Nov. 14 to act on the 2023 contract option for Brazilian fullback Auro, currently on loan to Santos FC in Brazil.

Toronto FC's Current Roster

Goalkeepers: Greg Ranjitsingh.

Defenders: Themi Antonoglou, Kadin Chung, Domenico Criscito, Lukas MacNaughton, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, Luca Petrasso, Luke Singh, Richie Laryea, Shane O'Neill.

Midfielders: Michael Bradley, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Jayden Nelson, Kosi Thompson.

Forwards: Ayo Akinola, Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne, Jesus Jimenez, Deandre Kerr, Hugo Mbongue, Jordan Perruzza.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2022