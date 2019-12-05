

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press





Thierry Henry will make his MLS managerial debut with the Montreal Impact on Feb. 29 at Olympic Stadium against the New England Revolution.

It marks the first time Montreal opens the MLS season at home.

Henry, the former Arsenal, Barcelona and New York Red Bulls star, will kick off competitive play as Montreal's manager in a round-of-16 CONCACAF Champions League tie before the season opener. The second leg of the two-game series will take place Feb. 25, 26 or 27 at the Big O with the opponent to be determined at the Dec. 9 draw in Mexico City.

The Impact's league opener at Stade Saputo will take place in April, with the exact date to be confirmed later.

The Vancouver Whitecaps open their season Feb. 29 against Sporting Kansas City at B.C. Place Stadium. The Whitecaps will then head south to face the Los Angeles Galaxy on March 7.

Toronto FC will open on the road Feb. 29 at San Jose before hosting New York City FC on March 7.

The complete 2020 schedule will be announced at a later date.

The league's 25th season will feature 26 teams with the addition of expansion Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF. All will be in action the opening weekend.

Nashville SC will open at home Feb. 29 against Atlanta United while Inter Miami CF travels to Los Angeles to face LAFC on March 1. The opening weekend will also see the MLS Cup champion Seattle Sounders open defence of the title they won over Toronto against visiting Chicago Fire FC.

Inter Miami will make its home debut March 14, hosting co-owner David Beckham's former team, the Los Angeles Galaxy at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

Each club will play 34 regular-season games, 17 at home and 17 away. They will face conference foes home and away with the remaining 10 matches against opponents from the other conference.

---

MLS Regular Season Home Openers (All times ET)

Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

1 p.m. -- D.C. United vs. Colorado Rapids (Audi Field)

3 p.m. -- Montreal Impact vs. New England Revolution (Olympic Stadium)

3:30 p.m. -- Houston Dynamo vs. LA Galaxy (BBVA Stadium)

5:30 p.m. -- San Jose Earthquakes vs. Toronto FC (Avaya Stadium)

6 p.m. -- FC Dallas vs. Philadelphia Union (Toyota Stadium)

6 p.m. -- Orlando City SC vs. Real Salt Lake (Exploria Stadium)

8 p.m. -- Nashville SC vs. Atlanta United (Nissan Stadium)

10:30 p.m. -- Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (B.C. Place)

Sunday, March 1, 2020

12:30 p.m. -- Columbus Crew SC vs. New York City FC (MAPFRE Stadium)

1 p.m. -- New York Red Bulls vs. FC Cincinnati (Red Bull Arena)

3 p.m. -- Seattle Sounders FC vs. Chicago Fire FC (CenturyLink Field)

5:30 p.m. -- Los Angeles FC vs. Inter Miami CF (Banc of California Stadium)

7:30 p.m. -- Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC (Providence Park)

Saturday, March 7, 2020

1:30 p.m. -- New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC (Gillette Stadium)

2 p.m. -- Real Salt Lake vs. New York Red Bulls (Rio Tinto Stadium)

5 p.m. -- Toronto FC vs. New York City FC (BMO Field)

7 p.m. -- Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

8:30 p.m. -- Sporting Kansas City vs. Houston Dynamo (Children's Mercy Park)

9 p.m. -- Colorado Rapids vs. Orlando City SC (Dick's Sporting Goods Park)

10 p.m. -- LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (Dignity Health Sports Park)

Saturday, March 14, 2020

12:30 p.m. -- New York City FC vs. FC Dallas (Yankee Stadium)

2:30 p.m. -- Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy (Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale)

5:30 p.m. -- FC Cincinnati vs. D.C. United (Nippert Stadium)

7:30 p.m. -- Philadelphia Union vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Talen Energy Stadium)

Sunday, March 15, 2020

7 p.m. -- Minnesota United FC vs. New York Red Bulls (Allianz Field)

Saturday, March 21, 2020

3:30 p.m. -- Chicago Fire FC vs. Atlanta United (Soldier Field)