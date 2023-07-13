

The Canadian Press





Toronto FC traded Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye to the New England Revolution for midfielder Latif Blessing and a 2023 international roster slot on Thursday.

Kaye, 28, totalled two goals in 30 appearances over two seasons with Toronto FC after previous stints in Major League Soccer with the Colorado Rapids and Los Angeles FC.

The Toronto-born player has also played 40 games internationally for the Canadian men's national team, totalling two goals and seven assists. Kaye was part of Canada's squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Blessing has 17 goals and 25 assists across 185 career MLS games. This season, he has one assist in 15 contests.

The 28-year-old from Ghana will be added to Toronto FC's roster pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate, the team announced.

Toronto FC has struggled this season despite high expectations. The club fired coach and sporting director Bob Bradley last month and is currently second-last in the MLS Eastern Conference with a 3-10-10 record.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.