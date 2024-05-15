

Toronto star forward Natalie Spooner is out for the Professional Women's Hockey League playoffs with a knee injury.

The PWHL team placed Spooner on long-term injured reserve Wednesday after she was checked into the boards by Minnesota's Grace Zumwinkle in Game 3 of their best-of-five semifinal Monday.

Spooner collapsed to the ice following the hit and managed to crawl back to the Toronto bench.

Spooner led the league with 27 points in 24 regular-season games. Her league-leading 20 goals were nine more than the next closest skater.

“It’s a big loss for us, obviously Natalie has been an important part of our success all year,” PWHL Toronto general manager Gina Kingsbury said in a statement. “We have no doubt Natalie will continue to have an impact on our team, just in a different way.”

The 33-year-old from Toronto added one goal and one assist in three playoff games.

In a corresponding move, Toronto activated forward Jess Jones, who played five games during the regular season.

Toronto leads Minnesota 2-1 in the series and can book its ticket to the Walter Cup final with a road win Wednesday night.

