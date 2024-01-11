The Toronto Maple Leafs announced Justin Bieber will be taking part in the NHL All-Star Game.

The team broke the news in a video on social media Thursday, confirming Bieber’s presence at the All-Star weekend on Feb 1 - 3.

In the video, Bieber receives a video message from Leafs star Auston Matthews.

"Hey JB, looking forward to seeing you at the All-Star weekend. I hope you enjoy your very big present from the team. See you soon, bud. Love you," Matthews says.

Then, Bieber knocks on a nearby garage and finds a massive stuffed animal of the team mascot with the popstar’s clothing company’s logo, Drew, on it.

“Oh my god it’s huge. Carlton is that you?” Bieber says.

The Leafs will host the All-Star weekend at Scotiabank Arena next month.

Captains of the four All-Star teams will be paired with celebrity captains on Feb. 1.