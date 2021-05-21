

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is thanking doctors, the NHL team and Toronto fans for their support after being discharged from hospital, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher in the aftermath of a collision.

Tavares put out a statement on Friday saying he is back home and recovering.

The 30-year-old centre crashed into Montreal's Ben Chiarot 10:29 into the first period of Thursday's playoff series opener and was hit in the head by Corey Perry's knee as he fell.

Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said after Friday's practice that Tavares suffered a concussion. The club says Tavares will be out indefinitely.

Tavares says he looks forward to returning to the lineup, but will be cheering for the Leafs until he's able to do so.

Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael's Hospital after the incident.

The Leafs say he was thoroughly examined by the hospital's neurosurgical team and the club's medical director.

Tavares gave a thumbs up as he was wheeled off the ice and transported to hospital.

The Canadians beat the Leafs 2-1 in Game 1. Game 2 is Saturday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2021.