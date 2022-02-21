Arizona Coyotes trade Carter Hutton to Maple Leafs
Arizona Coyotes goaltender Carter Hutton (40) warms up before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Michael Reaves)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 21, 2022 8:35PM EST
PHOENIX - The Toronto Maple Leafs have picked up netminder Carter Hutton from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for future considerations.
The Coyotes announced the trade in a brief statement.
Hutton, 36, posted a 7.76 goals against average and a .741 save percentage in three games with the Coyotes this season.
The Canadian went undrafted but was signed by the Philadelphia Flyers after finishing his season with the University of Massachusetts Lowell.
Before signing with the Coyotes, Hutton also dressed for the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues and Buffalo Sabres.
His career highlight was his second season in St. Louis where led the NHL in save percentage (.931) and goals-against average (2.01) in 32 games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2022.
