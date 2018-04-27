Auston Matthews, Mike Babcock deny rift as Maple Leafs clean out their lockers
Toronto Maple Leafs first overall pick Auston Matthews shakes hands with Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock at the NHL draft in Buffalo, N.Y. on Friday June 24, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 3:51PM EDT
TORONTO -- Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews and head coach Mike Babcock deny there's a rift between the two in the wake of Toronto's first-round playoff exit.
Reports surfaced after Toronto was eliminated in seven games by the Boston Bruins that there was friction.
Babcock said he met with Matthews on Friday morning as the Leafs cleaned out their lockers and prepared to part ways for the summer.
Babcock told reporters that while he pushes Matthews, he has "a good relationship" with his star and was told there are no issues.
Matthews, who had just two points in the series with Boston, echoed those sentiments.
"I don't think it's true at all," he said. "Stuff happens, people speculate. I can tell you right now it's not the case."
