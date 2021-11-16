Former Flames star, Maple Leafs defenceman DIon Phaneuf retires after 14 seasons
In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, file photo, Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Dion Phaneuf (3) skates with the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthersin Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
The Canadian Press
TORONTO - Dion Phaneuf, a former Calgary Flames star defenceman and Toronto Maple Leafs captain, officially announced his retirement Tuesday.
Phaneuf's announcement ends a career that spanned 14 NHL seasons. He hadn't played since appearing in 67 games with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018-19 season.
The Edmonton native was selected ninth overall by Calgary in the 2003 NHL draft, and was named to the league's all-rookie team in 2005-06 when he put up 20 goals and 29 assists in 82 games. He finished third in Calder Trophy voting for the NHL's rookie of the year.
He became a star in Calgary, known for scoring prowess from the blue line as well as dishing out punishing hits. He was named an NHL first-team all-star in 2007-08, when he had a career-high 60 points (17 goals, 43 assists) and had a plus-12 defensive rating.
Phaneuf was dealt to the Maple Leafs on Jan. 31, 2010, in a seven-player deal. He was named captain before the 2010-11 season, and held the position until he was traded to the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 9, 2016.
A three-time all-star Phaneuf had 494 points (137 goals, 357 assists) in 1,048 regular-season games with Calgary, Toronto, Ottawa and Los Angeles.
“As I look back, it's hard to encapsulate and thank the great number of people who supported and guided me both as a player and a person throughout my career,” Phaneuf said in a statement. “I was very fortunate to play in the NHL for a long time.”
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2021.
