Frederik Andersen stops 40 shots as Maple Leafs win 1-0 over Panthers
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) talks with Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) prior to an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, in Toronto. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)
Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 9:55PM EST
TORONTO - Frederik Andersen made 40 saves and James van Riemsdyk had the lone goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs shut out the Florida Panthers 1-0 on Tuesday.
The shutout marked Andersen's career-best fifth of the season. The 28-year-old has reached the 30-win mark for the third time in his career.
Toronto (37-20-5) has won 11 of 12 and improved to 14-4-2 since Jan. 4.
The Panthers (26-25-6) have dropped back-to-back games after opening their five-game road trip with three straight wins. Florida entered the night six points out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Florida threatened in the third with goaltender Roberto Luongo pulled for an extra attacker, but Andersen managed to stop the Panthers best chance -- a point shot from Keith Yandle with 23 seconds remaining.
Luongo stopped 30 shots in the loss.
