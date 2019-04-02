

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Justin Williams and Dougie Hamilton each banked in goals from behind Toronto's net as the Carolina Hurricanes picked up a big two points in the Eastern Conference playoff race with a 4-1 victory over the listless Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Jordan Staal also scored for the Hurricanes, while Hamilton added an empty netter.

Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots for Carolina (44-29-7), which came in having lost three of its last four in regulation as the franchise looks to make the post-season for the first time since 2009 -- currently the NHL's longest streak of playoff futility.

John Tavares replied with his 47th goal of the season for Toronto (46-27-7). Garret Sparks made 32 saves.

The Leafs clinched a playoff spot for a third consecutive spring with Monday's 2-1 road victory over the New York Islanders to set up a second-straight first-round matchup with the Boston Bruins.

Toronto entered Tuesday's action four points back of Boston for second in the Atlantic Division, and home ice in the opening round, but will now start on the road after the Bruins defeated the Blue Jackets 6-2 in Columbus.