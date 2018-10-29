Leafs forward Auston Matthews to miss at least four weeks with shoulder injury
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 29, 2018 10:38AM EDT
TORONTO - Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is expected to miss at least four weeks due to a shoulder injury.
The 21-year-old centre will be placed on injured reserve Monday, the team said on its official Twitter feed.
Matthews was injured early in the second period of Saturday's 3-2 comeback victory over Winnipeg when Jets defenceman Jacob Trouba delivered a clean shoulder-to-shoulder check as Matthews tried to cut in front of the net.
Matthews immediately skated to the bench favouring his left side before heading down the tunnel to the Leafs' locker-room with training staff.
Toronto head coach Mike Babcock said after the game that Matthews would miss Monday's game against the visiting Calgary Flames.
Teammates told reporters after Sunday's practice that Matthews was in “good spirits.”
More Maple Leafs News
- Leafs forward Auston Matthews to miss at least four weeks with shoulder injury
- Kapanen bags winner as Leafs come from behind to beat Jets
- Toronto Maple Leafs win 4-2 against Winnipeg Jets
- Curtis (Cujo) Joseph lifts the lid on troubled childhood in new autobiography
- Sundin not surprised Leafs asking stars to take less money to stay together
Top Sports News
- Ronaldo says rape allegation affecting personal life
- Red Sox top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons
- Pearce hits two homers as Red Sox top Dodgers to win World Series
- Toronto FC salvages some pride with win over Atlanta in regular-season finale
- Bills RB McCoy clears concussion protocol, expected to play vs Pats