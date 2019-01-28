Leafs get defenceman Jake Muzzin in trade with L.A. Kings
This Dec. 8, 2018, file photo shows Los Angeles Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin eyeing the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 28, 2019 8:33PM EST
TORONTO - Defenceman Jake Muzzin is coming to Toronto after the Maple Leafs acquired him in a trade with the Los Angeles Kings on Monday night.
Forward Carl Grundstrom, the rights to unsigned draft choice Sean Durzi and Toronto's first round pick in the 2019 draft go to L.A. in return.
The 29-year-old Muzzin has four goals and 17 assists with a plus-10 defensive rating in 50 games with the Kings this season.
He has 51 goals and 162 assists in 496 NHL games with 298 penalty minutes and a career plus-24 rating.
Muzzin has also appeared in 50 career playoff games, recording seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points, winning the Stanley Cup with Los Angeles in 2014.
The Woodstock, Ont., native has represented Canada at the 2015 world championships and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, winning gold at both.
Muzzin was originally selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fifth round (141st overall) of the 2007 NHL Draft. He signed an entry-level contract with Los Angeles on January 4, 2010.
