Leafs trade forward Eric Fehr to San Jose for seventh round draft pick
Montreal Canadiens' Peter Holland, right, grabs Toronto Maple Leafs' Eric Fehr during first period NHL pre-season action Wednesday, September 27, 2017 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 20, 2018 7:34PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Eric Fehr to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Draft.
The swap means that Toronto now has eight picks in the 2020 draft.
Fehr, 32, played in four games with the Leafs this season. He was loaned to the AHL's San Diego Gulls in November, where he's racked up 17 goals, 11 assists and 33 penalty minutes in 34 games with San Diego.
Toronto is back on the ice tonight as they host the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m.
