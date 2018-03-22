Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews back in lineup after missing 10 games
Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews warms up before a NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 2:40PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 22, 2018 2:48PM EDT
NASHVILLE -- Toronto centre Auston Matthews will make his return from a shoulder injury when the Maple Leafs visit the Nashville Predators tonight.
Coach Mike Babcock confirmed Matthews and defencemen Nikita Zaitsev will be in the Maple Leafs' lineup as they look for their fifth win in six games.
It will be Matthews' first appearance since he left a Feb. 22 game against the New York Islanders after being checked late in the game.
The Leafs went 5-3-2 over the 10 games Matthews was out.
Matthews has 28 goals and 22 assists in 53 games this season.
Zaitsev missed five games with an illness.
More Maple Leafs News
- Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews back in lineup after missing 10 games
- Lightning erase 3-goal deficit, rally past Maple Leafs 4-3
- McElhinney gets shutout, Leafs down Montreal 4-0
- Leafs sign forward Marchment to two year, entry-level deal
- Leafs' Kadri back excelling at both ends of the ice after tough stretch
Top Sports News
- Ibrahimovic leaving Man. United to join LA Galaxy, sources tell AP
- Blue Jays second baseman Travis relishes first full spring training in years
- Rhode Island's Dan Hurley agrees to become coach at UConn
- Not everyone playing by the spirt of NBA tanking guidelines
- LeBron scores 35 as Cavaliers win 132-129 over Raptors