Maple Leafs beat NHL-leading Lightning 4-2
Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Ron Hainsey (2) and right wing Kasperi Kapanen (24) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Mark Didtler, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 10:46PM EST
TAMPA, Fla. - Mitchell Marner scored a go-ahead goal late in the second period, Nazem Kadri and Patrick Marleau each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Thursday night.
Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots and Zach Hyman added an empty-netter for the Maple Leafs, who had lost five of seven.
Tampa Bay got goals from Brayden Point and Victor Hedman, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 27 saves. Nikita Kucherov, the NHL points leader with 76, had an assist after two straight games without a point.
The Lightning have a 14-point lead in the Atlantic Division over Toronto. Tampa Bay's nine-game home winning streak ended.
Toronto took a 3-2 lead with 5:11 left in the second when Andreas Johnsson made a nifty backhand pass from behind the net to John Tavares, who sent the puck through the crease to a wide-open Marner.
Marner reached 60 points in 46 team games, tied for fourth-fastest in Maple Leafs history. Only Lorne Carr (39 games, 1943-44), Darryl Sittler (40, 1977-78) and Doug Gilmour (41, 1992-93) did it quicker.
