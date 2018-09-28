Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 6-2 in opener of home-and-home set
Toronto Maple Leafs' John Tavares (91) prepares to take a faceoff against Detroit Red Wings' Frans Nielsen during the second period of their NHL pre-season hockey game Friday September 28, 2018 in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 28, 2018 10:31PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Maple Leafs broke open a tight game with a four-goal outburst in the second period en route to a 6-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night at Scotiabank Arena.
Jake Gardiner, John Tavares and Patrick Marleau scored on the power play and Par Lindholm added a shorthanded goal -- all within a span of 3:54 -- to help Toronto improve its pre-season record to 6-1-0.
Gardiner added another goal late in the third period and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs. Gustav Nyquist and Dylan Larkin replied for Detroit (6-1-0).
The teams will close out their pre-season schedules Saturday night with the back end of the home-and-home set at Little Caesars Arena.
The Maple Leafs iced a lineup that will be similar to the one they'll use in their regular-season opener Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.
Kadri opened the scoring 98 seconds into the game by taking advantage of some lax Detroit defence.
