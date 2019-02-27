Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner out with undisclosed injury
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Gardiner (51) celebrates after scoring against the Tampa Bay Lightning during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday, February 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:37AM EST
TORONTO - Defenceman Jake Gardiner will be out with an undisclosed injury tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Edmonton Oilers.
Head coach Mike Babcock made the announcement this morning.
Gardiner missed games on Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 with back spasms and then had the NHL's all-star break to rest.
He has played in 13 games since then but has seen a reduction in minutes.
