Maple Leafs force Game 7 with 3-1 win over Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Tyler Bozak (42) and goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) celebrate their win over the Boston Bruins in NHL round one playoff hockey action in Toronto on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 10:57PM EDT
TORONTO - Frederik Andersen made 32 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Boston Bruins 3-1 to tie their first-round playoff series 3-3 on Monday night.
William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Tomas Plekanec, into an empty net, scored for the Leafs, who trailed the Eastern Conference quarterfinal 3-1 before winning two straight to force Game 7 on Wednesday in Boston.
Nikita Zaitsev added two assists. Marner and Plekanec had one assist each.
Jake DeBrusk replied for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots after getting pulled in Game 5 at TD Garden.
The winner of the series will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning in the next round.
There was a moment of silence before the opening faceoff at Air Canada Centre to honour the 10 people killed Monday when a van mounted a sidewalk in Toronto's north end and struck multiple pedestrians. Fifteen others were injured.