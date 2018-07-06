

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have added depth to their forward ranks with the addition of Tyler Ennis.

The 28-year-old Edmonton native has signed a one-year, US$650,000 deal with the club.

The Minnesota Wild bought out the final year of Ennis' contract last month.

Minnesota acquired Ennis in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres last summer. He had eight goals and 14 assists in 73 games and played in just one of the Wild's five playoff games.

Ennis has 105 goals and 153 assists for 258 points in 492 NHL regular-season games.

He was a first-round pick of the Sabres (26th overall) in the 2008 NHL draft.

Ennis won gold medals with Canada at the 2009 world junior championship and 2015 world championship.