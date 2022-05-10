Maple Leafs lead series 3-2 with Game 5 win over Tampa
Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with teammate John Tavares (91) during third period NHL first-round playoff series action in Toronto on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 in Game 5 Tuesday night to take a 3-2 lead in their first-round playoff series.
More to come...
