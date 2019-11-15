Maple Leafs lose centre Alexander Kerfoot after facial surgery
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Alexander Kerfoot (15) celebrates after scoring during first period NHL action against the Montreal Canadiens, in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Christopher Katsarov/CP)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 15, 2019 11:09AM EST
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Alexander Kerfoot is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair facial dental fractures.
The Leafs say Kerfoot originally sustained the injury Nov. 5 during a game against the Los Angeles Kings.
After Kerfoot reported ongoing discomfort while the team was in New York facing the Islanders on Wednesday, testing determined that surgery was required to repair the dental fractures.
Kerfoot joins fellow Leafs forward Mitch Marner (ankle) on the injured list.
Kerfoot, 25, has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 20 games with the Maple Leafs this season.
The Vancouver native was acquired by Toronto in a July 1 trade with the Colorado Avalanche.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2019.
