Maple Leafs send forward Lafferty to Canucks in exchange for 2024 fifth-round pick
Ottawa Senators' Roby Jarventie (52) sprawls on the ice as he works to keep the puck away from Toronto Maple Leafs' Sam Lafferty (28) during second period NHL preseason hockey action in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. The Maple Leafs have sent Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, October 8, 2023 2:39PM EDT
The Toronto Maple Leafs have sent forward Sam Lafferty to the Vancouver Canucks.
In exchange, Toronto receives a 2024 fifth-round draft pick.
The six-foot-two, 205-pound Lafferty had six points (two goals, four assists) in 19 games with the Leafs last season after being traded by Chicago in February. He added three points (one goal, two assists) in nine post-season contests for Toronto.
Lafferty had 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 51 games with the Blackhawks in 2022-23.
The 28-year-old was a fourth-round pick (113th overall) by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2014.
He has 59 points (23 goals, 36 assists) in 210 games across five NHL seasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2023.
