Maple Leafs sign defenceman Carrick to one-year deal worth $1.3M
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Connor Carrick (8) passes the puck in front of Nashville Predators center Calle Jarnkrok (19), of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 3:14PM EDT
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Connor Carrick to a one-year contract worth US$1.3 million.
The 24-year-old had 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 47 games with the Maple Leafs this past season.
In 167 career NHL games with the Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals, the Orland Park, Ill., native has registered nine goals and 21 assists.
Carrick was acquired by Toronto in a trade with Washington on Feb. 28, 2016.
He was originally selected in the fifth round (137th overall) of the 2012 NHL draft.
