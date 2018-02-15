Maple Leafs trade Soshnikov to Blues for 2019 fourth round pick
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Nikita Soshnikov (26) looks for the puck against the Detroit Red Wings during second period NHL pre-season hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, September 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 6:14PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Maple Leafs have traded forward Nikita Soshnikov to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for the Blues' fourth round draft pick in 2019.
The Blues announced the trade on Thursday evening, saying that Soshnikov will report to St. Louis once he attains a U.S. visa.
The 24-year-old is currently on injured reserve, but is expected to be added to the Blues' roster once he's cleared by team doctors upon his arrival in St. Louis.
The five-foot-eleven, 185 pound Russian native has posted seven goals and 10 assists in 19 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies. He's also dressed for three games with the Leafs, and has appeared in 70 NHL games with seven goals, seven assists, and 22 penalty minutes.
More Maple Leafs News
- Maple Leafs trade Soshnikov to Blues for 2019 fourth round pick
- Maple Leafs beat Blue Jacket 6-3 winning all 5 games during homestand
- Nylander, Matthews have three points each as Maple Leafs top Lightning
- Marner notches career-high five points in 6-3 win over Sens
- Former Maple Leafs player Dave ‘Tiger’ Williams charged with sexual assault
Top Sports News
- Jaime Garcia agrees to $10 million deal with Blue Jays
- All-star experience still special for DeRozan in his fourth time playing
- Canadian men win Olympic opener against Switzerland 5-1
- Canada's lugers win silver in team relay event at Winter Games
- Canadian speedskater Bloemen wins gold, sets Olympic record in men's 10,000