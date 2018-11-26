Marner has three assists as Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-2
Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner (16) tries to get a shot away as Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton covers during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 10:46PM EST
TORONTO - Mitch Marner had three assists and Patrick Marleau celebrated his 1,600th NHL game as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Monday night.
Each teams scored twice in a frenetic second period that saw Boston outshoot Toronto 18-9. With the Leafs leading 3-2 going into the third, Boston's Danton Heinen hit the goalpost but the Bruins could not breach the Leaf defence.
Zach Hyman added an empty-net goal with 1:35 remaining to seal the deal.
It was the 672nd meeting between the two Original Six teams in a rivalry that dates back to 1924.
Travis Dermott, Igor Ozhiganov and Josh Leivo also scored for Toronto (17-8-0). It was Ozhiganov's first career NHL goal and the second for Dermott. Marner collected a pair of primary assists, upping his NHL-best total to 24 (he has 27 assists in all).
David Pastrnak, who had a hat trick in a 5-1 win over Toronto on Nov. 10, scored twice for Boston (13-7-4).
More Maple Leafs News
Top Sports News
- Blue Jays claim right-hander Oliver Drake off waivers
- Braves agree to one-year contract with Josh Donaldson
- Carcillo speaks out on alleged hazing experience while a member of team
- 'It's a grind' Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos goaltender seeing slow progress
- Williams' record 97-yard punt return TD leads Stampeders to Grey Cup win