Matthews, Marleau lead Maple Leafs past Bruins 4-2 in Game 3
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Patrick Marleau (12) celebrates after scoring on Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) during third period NHL round one playoff hockey action in Toronto on Monday, April 16, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 16, 2018 10:05PM EDT
TORONTO - Auston Matthews scored the go-ahead goal in the second period as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Boston 4-2 on Monday to cut the Bruins' lead in their first-round series to 2-1.
Patrick Marleau, with two, and James van Riemsdyk also scored for Toronto, while Mitch Marner and Morgan Rielly added two assists each.
Frederik Andersen made 40 saves to get the win.
Adam McQuaid and Zdeno Chara replied for Boston. Sean Kuraly had two assists for the Bruins, who got 26 stops from Tuukka Rask.
The Leafs will look to even the Eastern Conference quarterfinal in Thursday's Game 4 before the series shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Saturday.
Held pointless through 120 minutes where Toronto was outscored, outmuscled and outplayed in losing by a combined 12-4 scoreline at TD Garden, Matthews snapped a 2-2 tie with 5:13 left in the second when he rifled a shot shortside upstairs on Rask from a sharp angle after a great feed down low by William Nylander.
More Maple Leafs News
- Matthews, Marleau lead Maple Leafs past Bruins 4-2 in Game 3
- Leafs forward Leo Komarov to miss Game 3 against Boston
- Five things Toronto needs to happen for success against Boston in Game 3
- Leafs fall two games behind Boston in series with 7-3 loss
- Leafs surprised at length of Nazem Kadri's suspension for hit on Wingels
Top Sports News
- Humboldt Broncos will continue to accept donations after GoFundMe closes
- KC columnist calls out Jays' boasting tweet after game cancellation at Rogers Centre
- Woodbine Mohawk Park to host 2019 Breeders Crown
- Calgary city council votes to continue work on possible 2026 Olympic bid
- Chan moving on 'with a huge smile,' hopes to open skating school in Vancouver