Murray shuts the door, Penguins beat high-flying Leafs 3-0
Toronto Maple Leafs centre Zach Hyman (11) is stopped by Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray (30) as Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Carl Hagelin (62) defends during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, October 18, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 10:53PM EDT
TORONTO - Matt Murray made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped Toronto's five-game winning streak with a stifling 3-0 victory over the high-flying Maple Leafs on Thursday night.
Evgeni Malkin scored early for Pittsburgh (3-1-2) before he and Kris Letang added one each into an empty net. Malkin added an assist on the second empty netter.
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby picked up an assist to move into a tie with Darryl Sittler for 60th on the NHL's all-time points list with 1,221.
Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for Toronto (6-2-0), which came in averaging an NHL-high 4.71 goals per game.
Murray, who picked up the seventh shutout of his career, started for Pittsburgh following three games on the shelf with a concussion suffered in practice Oct. 8. Andersen, meanwhile, returned to the net for Toronto after sitting out Monday's 4-1 victory over Los Angeles with a minor knee injury.
Leafs centre Auston Matthews, who leads the NHL in scoring with 16 points (10 goals, six assists), was looking to become just the third player in league history to start a season with eight consecutive multi-point games, but was unable to get much of anything going.
