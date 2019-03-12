NHL investigating use of homophobic slur in Lightning-Maple Leafs game
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) keeps an eye on the puck before it's shot in by Tampa Bay Lightning centre Tyler Johnson (9) during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Monday, March 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 12, 2019 7:08AM EDT
TORONTO - The NHL has launched an investigation into the possible use of a homophobic slur in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 6-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night.
Television cameras picked up what sounded like a slur with 1:51 left to play in the second period as Tampa Bay's Yanni Gourde and Toronto's Morgan Rielly skated into the Maple Leafs' defensive zone on a dump in.
“The NHL is aware of reports that a homophobic slur was used during the Maple Leafs-Lightning game,” read the statement. “The League is investigating the incident and will have no further comment until this investigation is completed.”
Two hours after the game Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas also issued a statement.
“The Club is aware of the reports surrounding a homophobic slur used during the Maple Leafs versus Lightning game on Monday night,” said Dubas. “The issue of homophobia is one the Toronto Maple Leafs Hockey Club strongly condemns and takes very seriously. We are in communication with the NHL and are co-operating fully with their office.”
