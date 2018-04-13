NHL suspends Maple Leafs' Nazem Kadri for three games
In this April 12, 2018, file photo, Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara (33) shoves Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri (43) to retaliate for his late hit on Boston Bruins center Tommy Wingels (57), bottom left, as Maple Leafs center Mitchell Marner (16) starts to get up during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series, in Boston. Through the first two days of the Stanley Cup playoffs, there have already been a handful of hits to the head, two ejections, one suspension and the possibility of more to come. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 8:12PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 13, 2018 8:18PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri has been suspended three game by the NHL for his hit on Boston Bruins forward Tommy Wingels in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Kadri was assessed a five-minute major for charging and a game misconduct at 8:18 of the third period Thursday after leaving his feet and driving the head of Wingels, who was on his knees, into the boards.
The check came seconds after Wingels caught Leafs winger Mitch Marner with a high hit.
Kadri will miss Game 2 tomorrow night and Games 3 and 4 in Toronto next week.
Boston won the opening game 5-1.
This suspension is Kadri's fourth in his career.
