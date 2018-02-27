

Erik Erlendsson, The Canadian Press





TAMPA, Fla. - Brayden Point scored the deciding goal in a shootout for the second consecutive game, lifting the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night.

Tyler Johnson, Chris Kunitz and Adam Erne scored in regulation for the NHL-leading Lightning, who played most of the game without Nikita Kucherov after the league's top scorer was injured. Still, the Atlantic Division leaders edged second-place Toronto hours after acquiring defenceman Ryan McDonagh and forward J.T. Miller in a blockbuster deal with the New York Rangers just before the NHL trade deadline.

Tampa Bay parted with forward Vladimir Namestnikov, two prospects and two draft picks - a first-round selection in 2018 and a conditional first-rounder in 2019.

James van Riemsdyk, Mitch Marner and Tyler Bozak had the goals for Toronto , which played without injured star Auston Matthews. Frederik Andersen stopped 39 shots.

Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 27 saves for Tampa Bay. He denied Marner on a penalty shot with 6:02 left in the third period to keep the score tied.

The Lightning played the final two periods and overtime without Kucherov, who left with 5:41 left in the first and did not return. The team announced Kucherov sustained an undisclosed upper-body injury. The two-time All-Star has 82 points in 63 games.

Kunitz gave the Lightning an early lead, getting his stick on a shot from Andrej Sustr to deflect the puck past Andersen 1:41 into the game. Toronto answered with van Riemsdyk's deflection when he got his stick on Ron Hainsey's pass for his 26th goal of the season at 8:49.

The Maple Leafs took the lead at 9:52 on another deflected shot when Jake Gardiner sent a puck toward the slot area that banked perfectly off the skate of Marner for a 2-1 advantage.

Tampa Bay tied it 3:52 into the second on a wraparound by Johnson for his 18th of the season. After the Lightning killed off a long 4-on-3 power play and 49 seconds of a 5-on-3 chance, Tampa Bay grabbed the lead on Erne's second goal of the season when he scored from the slot.

Bozak tied the game on the power play 5:27 into the third.

NOTES: Toronto C Tomas Plekanec made his Maple Leafs debut wearing No. 19, one day after being acquired from the Montreal Canadiens. ... Matthews missed his second consecutive game with a shoulder injury. ... With his goal, van Riemsdyk extended his scoring streak to six games.

